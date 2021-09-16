JoJo Siwa and Jimmy Fallon showed off their moves on Monday’s “Tonight Show”.

The pair went head-to-head in a “Fast Dance-Off”. Siwa kicked things off by performing fast dance moves to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License”, which isn’t fast at all.

Fallon then danced to Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”, before Siwa busted a movie to Great Big World’s “Say Something”, even nailing the Worm.

The duo ended the skit by fast dancing to JP Saxe and Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending” together, before they both collapsed on stage.

JoJo Siwa, Jimmy Fallon. Photo by: Kristen Hurlock-Jones/NBC

During her interview, Siwa, who is taking part in this year’s “Dancing with the Stars”, explained how she and girlfriend Kylie Prew celebrated four anniversaries together.

“So my girlfriend and I — you know, Ky asked me to be the girlfriend on the 8th. January 8th. But then, I was like, ‘You know what, I also need to ask you to be my girlfriend,’ so we did that and yesterday was the anniversary of that day when I asked Ky to be my girlfriend.”

“We actually celebrate four days, though, when Ky asked me to be girlfriend, when I asked Ky to be girlfriend, when we told each other that we liked each other and when we kissed for the first time.”

Confirming they celebrate on the 8th, 14th, 28th and 29th, Siwa added: “I mean, we’re on month number 8 now. And we’ll probably stop at a year.”