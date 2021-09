Lisa Rinna has no regrets about how she handled her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, dating Scott Disick. The 58-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star appeared on Wednesday night’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” where she participated in a segment about atoning for one’s actions.

When asked about the worst thing she said about Disick, 38, behind his back, Rinna replied, “You know, I’ve actually been quite nice about Scott Disick, and I would never say that out loud. I might have thought things that weren’t very polite. Can I atone for my thoughts? Yeah.”

The reality star admitted to speaking out about her concerns for her 20-year-old daughter’s romance on the Bravo show, but added, “I wasn’t mean. Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient and I tried really hard. We’ll leave it at that.”

Hamlin and Disick split earlier this month after they were first romantically linked in November. The breakup came after Disick’s alleged DMs criticizing his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, went public.

A source told ET at the time that Disick and Hamlin are “doing their own thing and not together at the moment.”

“Shortly after Scott [allegedly] DMed Younes [Bendjima], Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together,” the source added. “Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing.”

Shortly after the news of the split went public, Rinna replied to a story about the breakup with a smiley face emoji.

