Chris Evans and Lizzo starring in a romantic movie is the “Avengers”-level crossover her fans want to see.

It was revealed on Wednesday that a remake of the romantic drama “The Bodyguard” (1992) is in the works. That led one fan to suggest that Lizzo and Evans, the Hollywood dream couple, should top-bill the movie.

RELATED: Lizzo Gifts Her Mother A New Wardrobe In Emotional Video

Emmy-winning anchor Syma Chowdhry tweeted on Wednesday: