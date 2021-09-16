Chris Evans and Lizzo starring in a romantic movie is the “Avengers”-level crossover her fans want to see.
It was revealed on Wednesday that a remake of the romantic drama “The Bodyguard” (1992) is in the works. That led one fan to suggest that Lizzo and Evans, the Hollywood dream couple, should top-bill the movie.
Emmy-winning anchor Syma Chowdhry tweeted on Wednesday:
Lizzo posted a TikTok video reacting to the “Bodyguard” news and the suggestion of her involvement. While she expressed some concern about a remake, a smirk quickly came over her face when she saw Chowdhry’s tweet.
@lizzo
What y’all think? 😏
“The Bodyguard” stars Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. Though the film received mixed critical feedback, it received two Best Original Song nominations at the 1993 Academy Awards for “I Have Nothing” and “Run to You”. It also generated $411 million at the box office against an estimated budget of $25 million.