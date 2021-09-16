Kim Kardashian is well aware of the jokes people are making about her unique look at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kardashian, 40, re-posted a tidal wave of memes and reactions to her all-black custom Balenciaga at Monday’s marquee fashion event in New York City. You can watch them on her Instagram Story.

In one photo, Kardashian can be seen reaching out towards her sister Kendall Jenner. Someone captioned the post with Jenner saying, “Kim is that you?” and they weren’t too far off.

“Kendall was calling my name and I couldn’t see who it was, but I saw the outline of her sparkling dress,” Kardashian explained on her Instagram Story.

She also got real by sharing a tweet that reads: “For someone who is always criticized for being overly sexual, Kim showed she can cover every square inch of skin and still find a way to be criticized and ridiculed. THAT is American culture.”

One person even compared Kardashian’s look to the women’s bathroom sign.

Kim Kardashian serving us "Women bathroom sign" realness #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/cOYI0tvwmZ — Phaya | mirrorball (@fucklorian) September 14, 2021

See more of the tweets Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story below.