Piers Morgan is bringing his brand to Fox News and beyond.

Morgan, 56, has signed a deal with billionaire businessman Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and News Corp. The controversial television personality will host a daily show airing weeknights in Australia, U.K., and U.S. His show will air on Fox Nation in the U.S.

BREAKING: I’ve gone home. Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years. The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We’re going to have a lot of fun…. pic.twitter.com/g6xBWvgXzd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 16, 2021

“I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp, which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” Morgan said, per Variety. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.

“I’m also delighted to become a columnist for the Sun and the New York Post, two brilliantly successful and popular newspaper brands,” Morgan continued. “I’m going home and we’re going to have some fun.”

Additionally, he will serve as a presenter for a collection of true-crime documentaries. HarperCollins will publish a new book by Morgan.

Morgan parted ways with ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” in March after controversial remarks about Meghan Markle‘s mental health.