Jim Carrey is reminiscing about the good ol’ days with Norm Macdonald.

The entertainment world was rattled on Tuesday with the unexpected news that Macdonald had passed away. The beloved Canadian comedian was quietly battling cancer and died at the age of 61. Carrey and Macdonald worked together on the 1999 biographical dramedy “Man on the Moon”. Carrey honoured his late friend by sharing a prank Carrey pulled on Macdonald.

Carrey tweeted Wednesday:

During the filming of ‘Man On The Moon’, Norm MacDonald came to join me as Andy Kauffman for a lunch on the real porch of the ‘Psycho’ house at Universal and was scare pranked by another famous Norman…

Long live Norm MacDonald! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uhFwPVrsQA — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 15, 2021

That “famous Norman” is the fictional serial killer Norman Bates from the “Psycho” series of films.

“Man on the Moon” starred Carrey as a fictional version of Andy Kaufman and Macdonald as actor Michael Richards. The movie also starred Danny DeVito, Courtney Love, Paul Giamatti and Patton Oswalt, among others.

