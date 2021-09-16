Blac Chyna is sharing her opinion on all the recent Kardashian/Jenner headlines.

The reality star, 33, joined David Yontef on “Behind The Velvet Rope” and spilled on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce, the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and whether she’d ever take business advice from momager Kris Jenner.

Chyna was linked to the famous family after she was briefly engaged to Rob Kardashian. The pair, who starred on “Rob And Chyna” for one season, share daughter Dream, 4.

On the Kimye split, Chyna said, “Some people, they grow apart, you know what I mean. Some people stay together.”

Kim filed for divorce from West in February.

“Long as they do what’s right, you know what I mean, for the kids, that’s all that matters. And just keep the babies first and just be respectful on both ends then they should, they should be fine… I feel like everybody deserves to be happy. And that’s just that.”

Chyna shared a similar opinion on Khloe and Tristan, who was caught cheating on the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star multiple times.

“I feel like stuff like that, it happens so often it’s just in regular life,” she said. “And some, some people mess up, some people don’t, it’s just whatever, whatever it is. If, at the end of the day, somebody makes a mistake, but at the very end of the day, if he makes you happy, then do that, sweetheart. You get what I’m saying? That would be my advice, but that’s it. And then it is what it is. You know what I mean? … I know a lot of girls that gotten cheated on is still with the dudes. So it’s like, I don’t know. Yea. Whatever, whatever makes her happy. Them happy. I don’t know… Have a blast.”

When asked whether she’d welcome business advice from Jenner, Chyna insisted, “No, I wouldn’t, but you know what I mean? No. I feel like just me personally, like I’m a businesswoman and I got mine, honestly, like off the floor, like from the ground up from the mud. “I’m from D.C. and I’ve been through like my trials and my tribulations. And I feel like just me, I know what’s best for me.”

And Chyna has her own ideas for her business plans: “Maybe I might even go into managing somebody else and like maybe giving them the blueprint, but see, this is the real blueprint, like from moving, moving from D.C. to go to school in Miami, to being in top relationships, through going through drama and in cases and still being able to keep everything together.”

