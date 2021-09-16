Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are joined by a special guest on the latest episode of Oprah Daily’s “OG Chronicles: Joy Ride”.

The pair, who hit the road in celebration of the original cross-country trip they took 15 years ago, meet up with Katy Perry in Santa Barbara to shop for King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus, who is gearing up to welcome a baby boy.

Perry is a new mom to daughter Daisy Dove whom she welcomed on August 26, 2020, with husband Orlando Bloom.

Together the trio visited local boutique Chicken Little.

Katy Perry, Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey. Credit: HUY DOAN

“It’s everything I was looking for,” Perry, 36, gushes of motherhood. “I climbed all the mountains and then I found the view.”

Perry then offers herself up as Winfrey and King’s guide to all things baby, admitting the first six weeks with a child are a “total surprise.”

The singer gets stuck right in, even showing the pair her swaddling skills using a stuffed animal ostrich as a stand-in for an infant.

Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King. Credit: HUY DOAN — Credit: HUY DOAN

Perry also proves why onesies that clasp with magnets are infinitely easier than options with buttons or bow ties, telling the duo: “You guys do what you want, but if you want to learn the hard way… we ain’t got no time for ties.”

Perry then recommends a banana-shaped toothbrush designed for infants, to which Winfrey replies, “Why do you need to brush them? They’re going to fall out.”

“You are not babysitting!” Perry laughs.

King still hasn’t decided what her future grandson will call her.

“I don’t want to be grandma or nana,” she explains, saying how she’s leaning toward Gaia, a name for Mother Earth.

Winfrey, however, insists: “I think it’s pretentious.”