Jennifer Hudson comes face-to-face with… herself!

Hudson celebrated her milestone 40th birthday by also celebrating the debut of her official Madame Tussauds wax figure. The “Respect” actress examined her wax figure with amazement before posing for photos with her doppelganger.

Celebrating my 40th birthday with the unveiling of my official Madame Tussauds wax figure felt like a dream! Such a huge honor! Thank you so much to everyone who came out to help me celebrate !@nycwax #WorldsGreatestWaxMuseum@SummitOV #summitOV pic.twitter.com/3LBfXaS04O — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 16, 2021

“Am I walking up on myself?” Hudson asked a crowd looking on in New York City. “Oh my God! Wow. Let me do a nail check. She cute!”

Fans can visit the immortalized version of J-Hud at Madame Tussauds New York.

Hudson recently portrayed Aretha Franklin in the biographical musical drama “Respect”. She also wrote and performed “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from the movie’s official soundtrack.