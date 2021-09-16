Sarah Paulson could be saying goodbye to “American Horror Story”.

The actress, 46, joined Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday night and spilled on her future on Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series, revealing the current season, “Double Feature”, could be her last. She also revealed whether she and Murphy have any other projects cooking.

“I don’t know,” she replied. “It’s the first time in about three years where I don’t know. I think this is my last season of ‘Horror Story’, probably. I mean, I don’t know. Every time he comes to me with some wackadoodle-stoodle character I tend to be like, ‘Yes! Let’s do it!’ So, I don’t know. This is the first time.

“So, we’ll see.”

Paulson has starred in every season of “AHS” other than “American Horror Story: 1984”, and has received five Emmy nominations for those roles along the way.

The star has also worked on Murphy’s “Horror Story” spinoff “American Crime Story”. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and currently stars as Linda Tripp on “Impeachment: American Crime Story”.

“American Horror Story” will continue with or without Paulson as it was renewed last year for three more seasons.