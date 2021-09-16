Lil Nas X has collaborated with just about everyone from Elton John and Billy Ray Cyrus to Nas and Megan Thee Stallion, but there are two music behemoths still on his radar.

Lil Nas, 22, is gearing up for the release of his debut studio album, Montero. He spoke with “The Breakfast Club” ahead of the album’s premiere and revealed that he reached out to Drake and Nicki Minaj for collaborations. He did not hear back from Minaj and Drake turned down the offer for the time being; however, he hopes to check them off the list eventually.

“Nicki and Drake,” Lil Nas said of his dream collabs via Complex. “Drake replied… he was still working on Certified Lover Boy, and whatnot, and he was 100 per cent focused on that. This was like a few weeks ago, and I understood completely, and he said he’s down to do something, but just not the right time, he was trying to get his own s**t together.”

Lil Nas is a lifetime Barb, the name for Minaj’s fanbase. When prompted by host Charlamagne tha God, the “Montero” rapper denied ever slandering Minaj.

“I’ve never slandered Nicki,” he insisted. “There’s like a lot of things going around, but you know, I don’t respond to any of it so it’s like… ’cause then it’s just gonna keep being brought back up.”

Review the Montero tracklist below.

1. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

2. “Dead Right Now”

3. “Industry Baby” (feat. Jack Harlow)

4. “That’s What I Want”

5. “The Art of Realization”

6. “Scoop” (feat. Doja Cat)

7. “One of Me” (ft. Elton John)

8. “Lost In The Citadel”

9. “Dolla Sign Slime” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

10. “Tales of Dominica”

11. “Sun Goes Down”

12. “Void”

13. “Don’t Want It”

14. “Life After Salem”

15. “Am I Dreaming” (feat. Miley Cyrus)