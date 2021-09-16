Irina Shayk was asked about those Kanye West dating rumours in a new interview with Highsnobiety.

The notoriously private model replied, “Tomorrow there is going to be a rumour that I’m dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else. Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”

The pair were first romantically linked back in May after West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was made public. By August they were rumoured to have called it quits.

Shayk shares four-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper.

“Sometimes my daughter is scared—she sees the paparazzi from miles away,” the star explained. “She’s a KGB baby.

“We had to explain to her, like, ‘They’re just doing their job,'” she said. “‘By selling pictures, they make their living. You don’t have to be scared.'”

RELATED: Irina Shayk Shares First Photo Of 4-Year-Old Daughter Lea, Taken By ‘Daddy’ Bradley Cooper

Shayk said of Cooper’s parenting skills, “He’s a full-on, hands-on dad—no nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks—I didn’t call them once.”

Shayk, who is the daughter of a single mother raised near the border of Kazakhstan after her father died when she was 14, makes sure Lea knows she’s privileged as the offspring of celebrities.

“Me and her father are very strict. When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says ‘Thank you.’ Without ‘please’ or ‘thank you’ she’s not getting anything.

“It’s hard because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blond, blue eyes, big Russian doll. My grandma used to make clothes for her. And I always explain, ‘Look, this is my doll. I had only one.’ Or sometimes, ‘You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas.'”