Reese Witherspoon has had an incredible career, but she doesn’t think she’s ready to have her life play out on the big screen just yet.

The actress, who has been busy promoting season two of “The Morning Show”, says of who would play her in a biopic during an interview with “Fox 5 New York”: “Well I don’t think all the chapters of my life have been told yet, so I don’t think I’m ready for a biopic.”

She says of whether her mini-me daughter Ava, 22, would play her: “She’s not an actress. She’s so happy with her life and I am just so enormously proud of her and the incredible, compassionate young woman she’s become.

“It’s very cool having adult children. You just can’t believe that they’re grown up. I could cry talking about her I love her so much.”

Witherspoon shares Ava and son Deacon, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

She also has son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.

Witherspoon recently opened up about her early days of motherhood on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” spin-off “We Are Supported By”.

“I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like this is not going to work,” she recalled. “I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious.”

After welcoming Ava, Witherspoon said there was no way she could have worked, revealing, “I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn’t have to work, but it’s just not a one-person job.”

Adding, “I would even say it’s not a two-person job.”