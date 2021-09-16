Filming the “Friends” reunion was way more emotional than Jennifer Aniston, and the rest of the iconic cast, expected.

The actress, 52, joined Rob Lowe on his “Literally!” podcast and admitted revisiting the set “really took us all down way harder than we anticipated.”

Aniston, who starred as Rachel Green on the beloved sitcom, joined her co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer earlier this year for the highly anticipated reunion for HBO Max. The special was hosted by James Corden and featured cameos from other iconic cast members and other celebrities.

“Why unwrap the perfectly packaged [series]? You know, leave it where it was. Let’s not disrupt it,” Aniston told Lowe. “So when Ben Winston, our producer-director, came to each of us with his idea, it just resonated with all of us. And it didn’t sound like something that would cheapen or tarnish something that was perfectly left in its place.”

She continued, “Going back there, it’s nostalgic in a way that’s kind of also a little melancholy, you know? Because a lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, not so easy and some easy… for each of us… There was a period where we were all kind of in a puddle.”

“The Morning Show” star later revealed that she saw all of her castmates, except Schwimmer, shed a tear at some point.

“Even LeBlanc broke at one point. You know, Mr. Tough Guy. You know, our brother. Mr. Impenetrable. Our big brother who would kill anybody if they looked at you wrong. Even he got a little misty,” Aniston recalled.

“Friends” ran between 1994 and 2004 for 10 seasons.