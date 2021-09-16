Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman says “Canada’s Drag Race” was not the experience he expected or deserved.

Bowyer-Chapman, 36, was thrilled to join the judges’ lineup for “Canada’s Drag Race”, but the experience was nightmarish. The “UnREAL” and “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” star opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the debilitating messages he received from fans of the show.

RELATED: ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Says Goodbye To Judge Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

“The amount of times that I was called a stupid n***er in my inbox from white, gay men was shocking — specifically because we were in the midst of a racial justice awakening,” Bowyer-Chapman told the publication. “I think that with me receiving all of the hate, and racism, and harassment, and death threats — it’s shone a light on the insanity of it.”

“It really did show a lot of people how dark and how toxic the ‘Drag Race’ trolls have become over the past couple of years and how unacceptable it is.”

Bowyer-Chapman is an openly gay, biracial actor and model born in Edmonton. Having previously appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars”, he expected more love from the vocal minority and some members of the production staff.

“As gay men, we, unfortunately, have grown accustomed to experiencing hate and vitriol and homophobia,” said Bowyer-Chapman. “I guess I had just never experienced it from my own community. That was the part that was most heartbreaking.

RELATED: ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Judge Stacey McKenzie Exits Series Ahead Of Season Two

“I came into ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ with a false sense of security because I had built that trust with the producers of the American show,” he added. “But this was a different set of producers. And I think they were trying to create something impactful and prove themselves along the way. As so, there are many instances where looking back I should have paid attention to my intuition and spoken up. And I didn’t.”

Bowyer-Chapman will not return for the second season of “Canada’s Drag Race”.