Even some of his own roles are too “watched-out” for Nicolas Cage.

Ahead of the release of “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent”, where the Oscar-nominated actor, 57, plays a creatively unfulfilled version of himself, Cage revealed whether or not he’ll watch the project.

“That is a really great question and I’m still trying to answer it,” he told Collider in a new interview. “One of my answers is that I’m never going to see that movie.”

“I’m told it’s a good movie. My manager, Mike Nilon, who is also a producer on it, looked at it. He was very happy,” he continued. “I’m told the audience loved the movie. But it’s just too much of a whacked-out trip for me to go to a movie theatre and watch me play [director] Tom Gormican’s highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me.”

Cage later explained that the director, Gormican, pushed him to be more “neurotic” and “anxiety-ridden”, which Cage wasn’t happy with.

“I said ‘Tom, that’s not really me. I’m really [made of] quiet, meditative, thoughtful moments. I’m not this neurotic, high-strung, anxiety-ridden guy all the time.’ But he said, ‘Well, neurotic Cage is the best Cage,’ ” Cage explained. “I said, ‘Okay, okay. Let’s go, man. I’ll do what you want.’ I won’t see it. But I do hope you enjoy it.”

In the movie, Cage accepts a $1 million offer to perform at the party of one of his super fans. But when the party gets out of control, Cage must rely on some of his iconic characters to save himself.

“The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” will hit big screens next April.