Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are finally Instagram official.

The British TV host, 42, shared a sweet selfie to Instagram on Thursday, his first post with the Oscar-winning actress, 52.

While Anstead left the black-and-white snap captionless, the “Celebrity IUO: Joyride” host got a lot of love from his fellow celebrities.

His “Joyride” co-host, Cristy Lee, left the sweet comment, “You two.”

This is the first time Anstead has shared a look at his romance with Zellweger on social media as the pair have been very private about their relationship. Zellweger does not have social media.

Anstead and Zellweger first met earlier this year on the “Celebrity IUO: Joyride” set when she was a guest star. In August, they later made their first public appearance together at the Radford Motors gala in Santa Ana, California.

The HGTV Canada star previously gushed about Zellweger, telling E!‘s “Daily Pop” in the summer, “Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there.”

“But it was a real pleasure to work with her,” he added. “She’s a super pro and she can weld.”