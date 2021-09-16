Logan Paul has a bone to pick with Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel took a verbal jab at Paul last week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in response to news that 45th U.S. President Donald Trump would commentate on an alternate broadcast of Triller’s boxing pay-per-view for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort.

“Who would pay to listen to Trump B.S. his way through a boxing match?” Kimmel asked (h/t The Wrap). “Between Logan Paul and Donald Trump, boxing is once again the top source of income for the very worst people in the world,”

The remark did not sit well with Paul, who previously appeared on Kimmel’s late-night show.

“Honestly, Jimmy, f**k you, bro,” Paul said on a recent episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast. “I feel like I’m a very easy butt of a joke. I’m a butt, for sure. My name is just, like, thrown out there.”

“How are you about to invite me on the show and have a cordial, friendly, familial relationship and then a year and a half later — when, by the way, I’m doing well?”

Paul recently boxed eight rounds with a much-smaller Floyd Mayweather, going eight rounds in an exhibition contest.