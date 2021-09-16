Nick Jonas is giving fans “something special” to celebrate his birthday.

The singer, who turns 29 on Thursday (Sept. 16), teamed up with Villa One to away a signed and custom Gibson Villa One guitar.

“Being on the road and performing with my brothers again has been amazing,” Jonas told People magazine. “I have been feeling really grateful, so for my birthday, I wanted to do something special for my fans and give them the chance to win an item that represents a couple of things that bring me joy — music and tequila.”

Jonas co-founded the tequila brand with John Varvatos. It launched earlier this year.

Fans can enter the giveaway by following the Villa One Instagram account and click the link in their bio to enter. For extra entries, fans can tag two friends on the post and share the post to their story.

The winner will be announced on Sept. 21.

Jonas and his brothers, a.k.a. the Jonas Brothers, are currently travelling across the U.S. for their Remember This tour.