Rihanna is ready for a “new era of travel”.
The global superstar teamed up with RIMOWA for a cinematic ad highlighting the suitcase company.
Other stars to appear in the spot included LeBron James, Roger Federer and Patti Smith, who doubles as narrator.
The luxury brand aimed to highlight how travel has changed after the pandemic and how it will shape globe trotting in the future.
Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, CEO at RIMOWA, said the video series will promote “purposeful travel.”
Little surprise but the creative direction was handled by Rihanna with Gray Sorrenti shooting in collaboration with creative agency Anomaly Berlin.
Rihanna’s own Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will drop on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 24.