Jimmy Kimmel and Conan O’Brien are both nominated for Emmys in the Variety Talk Series category — which has been won by “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” for the past five years.

In a Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”, Kimmel admitted that while he’d like to win for a change, he’s actually rooting for O’Brien to take home the statue during a year that saw him wrapping up a 28-year late-night run that began on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in 1993 and concluded with “Conan”.

“You would rather he win the Emmy than you?” host Howard Stern asked incredulously.

“I’m not that nice a guy,” quipped Kimmel. “We would love to win the Emmy. I just know we’re not going to win the Emmy, so I think it would be a nice thing [if Conan wins].”

Kimmel listed the reasons why he felt O’Brien was deserving. “Especially amongst comedians and his peers, he is thought of as one of the greats,” Kimmel explained. “I think [an Emmy win is] certainly deserved. I know the Emmys isn’t a lifetime achievement type situation, but I do think that Conan, not only was he really funny and very consistent, which is hard, he stuck to his guns.”

Added Kimmel: “You will not find two funnier guys in real life than Conan and Andy [Richter].”

Kimmel also discussed his own late-night future, given that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” made its debut back in 2003.

“I vacillate,” he said of whether to keep going or pack it in.

“I do love being off. I love not working,” he said. “It’s really so much better than working, and the ideal situation is having people do my job for me while I continue to get paid. But I don’t know. I don’t know. I think I know sometimes, and then when it comes time to make the decision, then I feel like I don’t know. But we’ll see. When I have to make that decision, I will make that decision.”