Everyone’s favourite on screen couple Ryan Howard and Kelly Kapoor are still keeping us smiling.

Earlier this week, B.J. Novak (who played Ryan on “The Office), posted a picture of an over-the-top drink that Kelly (played by Mindy Kaling) would order.

“Was just sent this at a bar. IYKYK,” Novak wrote.

Kaling, who also dated Novak in real life, commented, “I feel seen.”

“One seven and seven with eight maraschino cherries, sugar on the rim, blended if you can,” was Kaling’s Mindy’s order, even though the drink is missing a few key parts.

Co-star Jenna Fischer agreed the drink was “amazing”, but most people quoted John Krasinski’s Jim Halpert’s line of “so that’s still going on, huh?”.

Novak and Kaling dated on and off for many years but have since become good friends with Novak the godfather of Kaling’s daughter.

Just a few days before sharing the drink photo, Novak posted a selfie with Kaling writing, “I don’t usually ask for selfies with celebrities but saw my favourite star last night and just had to.”

Fans are still holding onto hope the two will once again be “on”.