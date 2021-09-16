Milo Ventimiglia’s big break came when he was cast as Jess, nephew of Stars Hollow coffee shop owner Luke Danes (played by Scott Patterson) on beloved TV hit “Gilmore Girls”.

The two actors reunited when Ventimiglia paid a visit to the latest edition of Patterson’s podcast, “I Am All In.”

During the conversation, Ventimiglia recalled being a “punk kid” at the time, revealing that he and his onscreen uncle were, in real life, the complete opposite of the characters they played.

Ventimiglia, currently starring in “This Is Us”, also weighed in on his character’s romance with Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel).

As he observed, “they were what they needed at the moment from each other, at the same time, they didn’t work out… outside of what anybody wanted to put onto those two, they kind of made their own world, and I think that’s pretty cool.”

When Patterson asked if Ventimiglia would return if there were another “Gilmore Girls” revival — as he did for the 2016 Netflix episodes — he responded that “if they did want to bring it back… I’d be a jerk not to show up.”

The entire conversation can be heard below.