Director Denis Villeneuve walks the red carpet as he promotes the film "Dune" in Toronto during the Toronto International Film Festival

Denis Villeneuve is voicing his opinions on Marvel films.

During the press circuit for his upcoming movie “Dune” starring Timothée Chalamet, the Canadian director has said that Marvel Universe movies aren’t anything special.

“Perhaps the problem is that we are in front of too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a ‘cut and paste’ of others,” he said to El Mundo as per IndieWire. “Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit.”

That being said, Villeneuve doesn’t think all big budget movies are a waste, saying there are some “big and expensive movies of great value” like works from Alfonso Cuarón or Christopher Nolan.

“Just think of the golden age of Hollywood to see that commercial films can make a different artistic proposal and, therefore, political,” Villeneuve continued. “I have never felt like (it’s) a loss or an impediment to have a generous budget to do what I wanted to do.”

Villeneuve echoed his thoughts when talking with Premiere.

“The thing is, all these films are made from the same mould. Some filmmakers can add a little colour to it, but they’re all cast in the same factory,” he said.

Villeneuve’s sentiments are the same as Martin Scorsese who in 2019 was met with backlash for saying Marvel movies are “not cinema.”

He went on to compare them to “theme park rides.”

“Dune” is set to be released in theatres and on HBO Max on Oct. 22.