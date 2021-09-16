Click to share this via email

“Step right up,” the teaser trailer for “Nightmare Alley” is here.

Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett star in Guillermo del Toro’s remake of the 1947 film noir which was originally based on William Lindsay Gresham’s novel of the same name.

A synopsis for the film reads, “In ‘Nightmare Alley’, an ambitious carny (Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.”

Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn also star.

As per Deadline, this is Del Toro’s first time directing since he won Best Picture and Best Director for 2018’s “The Shape Of Water”.

Find out “is he man or beast?” when “Nightmare Alley” hits theatres on Dec. 17.