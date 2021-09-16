Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kanye West is giving his fans a treat with the music video for “24”.

The song was off his recently released album Donda and features footage from his listening parties in Atlanta.

RELATED: Irina Shayk Responds To Those Kanye West Dating Rumours

Taken at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the video sees West rising high above the stage. The video also features footage of his mother, Donda, watching over him.

Donda was released at the end of August, despite West claiming Universal did so without his approval.

RELATED: Todd Rundgren Slams Kanye West For Rushing ‘Donda’ Release Because He ‘Was Too Afraid Drake Would One-Up Him’

“Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked ‘Jail 2’ from being on the album,” Ye shared on Instagram. He has since deleted the post.

According to Variety, Universal had no comment but sources said it was “preposterous.”

The album earned West his 10th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, only to be knocked off by Drake’s Certified Lover Boy the following week.