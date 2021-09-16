Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone got some “happy painting” in.

The couple took a virtual painting class with Bob Ross’ son Steve, which was of course not without its jokes as even Steve told Falcone his painting looked like a “forest fire.”

“Should I be breaking a sweat?” McCarthy said laughing in a clip for Netflix. “Does that say something about my cardiovascular health?”

Worried about how they were coming across, McCarthy said, “My arm is killing me! Are we your wimpiest students?”

Steve said they weren’t but McCarthy told him how “nerve-wracking” the experience was.

“Well, every time I have a happy accident, I learn something from that. You start to discover that you almost want to have one, because it teaches you something that you didn’t know before,” Steve told them.

“The times I’ve bombed the worst is when I’ve learned the most,” McCarthy said but it was Falcone who continued with the jokes.

“I’ve never bombed. Everything I did was perfect, but I’ll let you know if I ever struggle,” he said.

At the end of the 6 minute video, McCarthy and Falcone had pretty decent pink and blue sunrise paintings at a lake so good that Steve thought he should take lessons from the “Spy” star.