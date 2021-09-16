It was only a matter of time until Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ran into Justin and Hailey Beiber at the Met Gala.

To get everyone up to speed, in 2018 Mendes and Hailey walked the Met red carpet together causing speculation they were a couple but months later, Hailey and Justin announced their engagement.

Mendes, now dating Cabello, attended the event earlier this week, as did the Biebers for the first time as a couple.

The timing of the carpet meant they didn’t appear in front of the camera at the same time but the “Don’t Got Yet” singer did a video feature for Vogue which documented them all running into each other at the hotel before and everything seemed cordial.

“Hi, how are you? Good to see you,” Cabello said as she walked towards the couple.

After everyone hugged each other, Cabello complemented Justin on his MTV VMAs performance the night before.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend the 2021 Met Gala — Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala — Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic?Getty

“Hey, bro. How are you?”Mendes then asked Justin as he walked over and gave more hugs to both Hailey and Justin.

“Really good,” Justin responded. “Going with the no shirt vibes. I like it.”

Justin teased that Mendes will have to “flex.”

It was then time for Hailey and Justin to depart as Mendes and Cabello gave each other a sweet kiss before it was back to perfecting Cabello’s Studio 54 vibe outfit.