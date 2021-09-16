Christmas is more than three months away, but Gloria Estefan is making an early holiday announcement in a sneak peek at her visit to Friday’s edition of Global‘s “The Talk”.

In a video clip shared on Twitter, Estefan teased an upcoming duet with a legendary singer who’s been deceased for more than 50 years.

“I have a duet coming out for Christmas. They’re doing an entire Christmas album,” says Estefan in the clip.

“They asked me before, if you had one artist you could listen to the rest of your life who would it be? And hands down it was Nat King Cole. And I have a duet with Nat King Cole that’s coming out,” she revealed.

“When I was in the booth, I was imagining us at a little club. Nat’s on the piano and me sitting there with him,” she said, describing the process of adding her vocals to one of Cole’s existing vocal tracks.

“It just felt so amazing for me to be able to sing, even though he doesn’t know about it, probably. Or, maybe he does. To sing with my idol was really amazing,” added Estefan.

The entire interview can be seen during the show’s Friday, Sept. 17 edition.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.