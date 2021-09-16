New mom Grimes is opening about her son with Tesla/SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk.

In a Vogue video documenting the singer’s preparation for attending this year’s Met Gala, she discussed how the couple’s son — named X Æ A-Xii, but whom she calls X — has changed her life.

The Canadian singer (whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher) also revealed that when her son calls her by name, the word “mom” isn’t used.

“I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically. Being a mother — feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word,” she explained.

“Which is also really weird because X, he says ‘Claire,’ but he doesn’t say ‘mama,'” she continued.

“Which is so… I’m like, ‘How are you…?’ Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word ‘mother,'” she added.

For more on Grimes’ pre-Met Gala prep, check out the video above.