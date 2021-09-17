Demi Lovato and G-Eazy are sharing their “Breakdown” with the world. G-Eazy released a powerful music video Thursday night for his new track, featuring Lovato.

The video opens with some real-life headlines and controversies that the two artists have been at the centre of during their careers, including Lovato’s drug overdose and G-Eazy’s legal troubles.

The song delves into the painful challenges both musicians have faced, and the dark places its led them to, as G-Eazy makes clear in the opening lines from his first verse: “Been fighting my demons, but they ain’t fighting fair/ But I keep saying ‘Everything’s alright, I swear’/ All alone in a dark space, ain’t no light in there/ What’s f**ked up is I might actually like it there.”

“I got big plans, but none of them feel like mine,” Lovato sings. “And I miss days where I used to feel like me/ Cause I’ve been trapped in all the freedom/ Throw my heart up at the ceiling/ I take another drink so I can hear the voice of reason/ I got big plans, but none of them feel like mine.”

Ahead of the release, Lovato shared a video with G-Eazy to Instagram in which they lip-sync to their own song in what appears to be Lovato’s back yard. The video was re-shared by fans in anticipation of the new song.

Both artists began teasing the track back in August, sharing pics of one another at photo shoots and behind-the-scenes shots from their “Breakdown” music video.

The track comes just ahead of the release of G-Eazy’s fourth studio album, These Things Happen Too, which comes out Sept. 24.

The new track dropped just a few days after G-Eazy was arrested in New York City on Monday, after allegedly striking a man, causing pain and redness. The alleged incident occurred at the Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room at 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

The rapper, who is facing a misdemeanor assault charge, was released after Monday’s arrest and given a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

