Melissa McCarthy revealed a fun behind-the-scenes fact about the 2011 hit film “Bridesmaids” as she chatted to Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s “Late Show”.

The actress, who played Megan in the much-loved flick, explained how she’d just come across a face-changing app during filming because she’s always “three to four years late” when it comes to technology.

McCarthy shared, “It was brand new to me, so I constantly was making us all into men, especially older men. And when we were out on the water in the last scene right before Wilson Phillips comes on, we were trapped out there because we were on these little pedestals in water.

“And I can’t name names, but I would say more than two and less than five of us were laughing so hard that we may or may not have wet our pants. So that’s a fun fact that’s never been told.”

“In a taffeta dress?” Colbert then asked, to which McCarthy replied: “Yeah. You say that as if that’s odd. I only go to the bathroom in taffeta.”

“It’s very absorbent,” Colbert laughed, as McCarthy said, “The wicking properties of taffeta are not appreciated as they should be.”

During her appearance, McCarthy also spoke about why she loves Chicago, as well as describing the unique situation she found herself in when acting alongside a computer-generated bird in her new film, “The Starling”.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.