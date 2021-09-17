Drake Bell is breaking his silence about his arrest and subsequent conviction on charges of child endangerment over some inappropriate text exchanges with a 15-year-old girl.

On Thursday, the former Nickelodeon star, 35, shared a video on Instagram addressing the charges, for which he entered a guilty plea. He received a two-year probationary sentence and 200 hours of community service.

At Bell’s sentencing, the young fan — then 19 — delivered her victim’s impact statement, alleging that Bell had groomed her with suggestive text messages before meeting in person and sexually assaulting her, forcing her to commit sex acts with him on multiple occasions.

“A lot of the news that you’ve been hearing, most of the news that you’ve hard recently, is entirely false and wrong, and I feel that you deserve and I owe you an explanation,” Bell stated in his video.

“I know that this has moved very quickly for you, but for me it’s been a three-year thorough investigation into every false claim that has been made, and it’s not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven the claims to be false. If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different, and I would not be here at home with my wife and my son. But that being said, I’m not perfect, and I made mistakes. I responded to a fan whose age I didn’t know… yet when I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped,” he continued.

“And this individual continued to come to shows and pay for meet and greets, all while I was unaware that this was the same person that I was communicating with online,” he said. “And, uh, and that’s what I pled guilty to. You know, I… it was reckless and irresponsible text messages.”

Bell concluded by denying the victim’s allegations of sexual assault, insisting that the relationship never extended beyond texting.

“I wanna make clear that there were no sexual images, nothing physical between me and this individual. I was not charged with anything physical. I was not charged with disseminating photographs or images or anything like that,” he said.

“This is strictly over text messages, and when I was presented with a plea deal, because of the messages, I felt that it was the best way to get this over quickly and for everybody involved to get to move on,” he added. “And for me to get back doing what I love and that’s making music for you. And I want to thank you… to everyone who saw through the lies and did their research and looked at my case and saw it for what it was instead of all this media confusion. And, you know, don’t believe the media right off the bat, you know, it’s a lot of clickbait. Do your own research and come top your own conclusions. And I just want to say thank you to all of you… for sticking by me. And I love you. And I will see you soon.”