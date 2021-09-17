Amal Clooney has a special new job.

It was announced Friday that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or the “Court”), Mr Karim A.A. Khan QC, had appointed “17 eminent experts to serve as his Special Advisers pursuant to article 42.9 of the Rome Statute,” including Clooney.

The British human rights lawyer, who is married to George Clooney, has been appointed as a Special Adviser on Darfur.

ICC confirmed on the website, “The appointments, drawn from different regions of the world with cultural, linguistic and gender diversity, bring on-board rich expertise and experiences from different legal systems and specializations.”

“These appointments form part of Prosecutor Khan’s vision, early in his mandate, to build on what has been accomplished to date and reinforce the Office’s capabilities to effectively and efficiently discharge its mandate under the Statute, and to strengthen specialization on a wide range of issues touching upon public international law, sexual violence in conflict, crimes against and affecting children, slavery crimes, amongst other priority areas identified by the Prosecutor.”

Prosecutor Khan said, “I am delighted to welcome such an outstanding group of experts and I am grateful for their willingness to serve as my Special Advisers.

“I have no doubt that with their enormous experience and hugely impressive credentials, they will significantly contribute to the work of the Office and the cause of international criminal justice. I very much look forward to working with and learning from them.”

Khan has created various new posts of Special Advisers for the first time, including portfolios on the Crime of Aggression; the Darfur, Sudan Situation; Gender Persecution; Genocide; International Criminal Law Discourse; Islamic Law; Knowledge Transfer; Slavery Crimes and Public International Law.

Among many other jobs, Clooney recently served as the Legal Representative of Victims on behalf of 126 survivors of crimes committed in Darfur, Sudan, in the case against Janjaweed leader, Ali Kushayb at the ICC.

She also represents Yazidi victims of genocide in national courts including in the first genocide case against an ISIS member in Germany, her bio states.