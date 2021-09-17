“Ted Lasso” fan favourite Brett Goldstein is proving he’s a “real boy” once and for all after absurd rumours suggestion he’s actually a CGI creation.

The actor, who plays foul-mouthed footballer-turned-coach Roy Kent, joined Jimmy Kimmel to discuss his Emmy nomination and his journey from the writers’ room to the screen.

“I was a writer and we were five episodes into writing it and I started to think, ‘I think I’m Roy,'” he explains. But I also thought no one around this table thinks I’m Roy because I’m soft-spoken and I love The Muppets.” But he says when they finished writing the show, he filmed himself doing five scenes as Roy and it was an almost instant “Yes”.

The move paid off with Goldstein landing an Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series. But, now there is just that rumour about not being real to contend with.

“When I found out that I was CGI, it’s quite disconcerting,” he tells Kimmel. “Because I’ve seen a lot of sci-fi films, and I started to be like, ‘Maybe I am?’ Cause they’d implant memories to make me think I wasn’t, right?”

Luckily for Goldstein, Kimmel had a plan to prove he’s real – he just need to drink a glass of chocolate milk because everyone know robots can’t drink a glass of milk.

Goldstein passes the milk test, declaring “I’m a real boy!”