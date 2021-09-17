Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Our “Wildest Dreams” have come true!

RELATED: Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Visit To Local Restaurants While Visiting Belfast, Poses For Selfies With Staff

On Friday, Taylor Swift surprised her fans with the release of “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”.

The Grammy winner broke the news on TikTok after the 2014 version of the hit song went viral with the “slow zoom” trend on the social media platform.

“Hi! Saw you guys got ‘Wildest Dreams’ trending on TikTok, thought you should have my version,” Swift wrote on Twitter along with the single’s reimagined cover art.

Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘https://t.co/dZSBbSCcxV pic.twitter.com/MecFvUPNJb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2021

RELATED: Dave Grohl Says ‘F**k Yeah’ To Taylor Swift Rerecording Her Catalogue: ‘Hell Hath No Fury’

“Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” had also been teased in the trailer for “Spirit: Untamed” earlier this year.

This drop came as a shock to Swifties as the singer was scheduled to release her next round of rerecordings on Nov. 19, 2021, with Red (Taylor’s Version).

RELATED: Taylor Swift Teams Up With Big Red Machine To Release New Track ‘Birch’

Of course, the surprises didn’t stop there. The 31-year-old musician then shared a separate TikTok video seemingly teasing that 1989 (Taylor’s Verison) might be here sooner than we think.

RELATED: New Music Friday: Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, G-Eazy, & More

“You set a date in November with Red but then someone mentions 1989,” the video caption read.