Cedric the Entertainer is host of the 2021 Emmy Awards, set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 19, and in advance of the big night he paid a visit to Global‘s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

During his conversation with host Drew Barrymore, the star of “The Neighborhood” revealed how he came to be tapped as host.

“I was out pitching another show and they are like, ‘You’ve got a call from this very important person.’ And I was like, ‘Oh this is the one.’ And he was like, ‘Hey, the thing you tried to sell us, that’s a no, but would you want to host the Emmys?’ And I was like, ‘H*** yeah.’ So I was excited, it was a bad call and then it turned into a good call all in one call,” he revealed.

Barrymore described the Emmys as “one of my favourite shows because I think it’s really representative of the collective of the way we are really watching.”

“Yes, this is the prom for us,” Cedric replied. “This is our night, for people who work in television and do this for a living, we are here to celebrate each other. I want that energy, I want to be with each other, to have fun, get up, go meet people you didn’t meet before. You want to meet that person, go meet them. Be a fan, be a fan.”

Meanwhile, Cedric also weighed in on pal Anthony Anderson, star of “Black-ish”, receiving yet another nomination, while having yet to win.

“And you know I think this is probably Anthony’s eighth nomination, he’s never won one, so with me being the host, I’m like, ‘Bro you leaving out of there with something. I don’t know what it will be.’ I’m just going to get somebody’s Emmy for lighting or something and go, ‘Here you go dog, take that,'” he joked.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 19.

