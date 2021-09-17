The Jagger brothers are teaming up for the new track “Anyone Seen My Heart?”

Chris Jagger is joined by his older sibling Mick in the recently-released music video for the song, with the pair belting out the lyrics while dancing around a room.

Chris said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone: “I was reading this book by Erza Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes.

“I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kind of weird plays. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.”

As well as releasing his latest album Mixing Up the Medicine earlier this month, Chris also published his new memoir, Talking to Myself.

The duet comes after The Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts passed away last month at age 80.

Watts’ publicist confirmed the news of his death in a statement to ET Canada, writing: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital surrounded by his family.”

The message described Watts as “a cherished husband, father and grandfather” and “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

It added: “We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”