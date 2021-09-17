Dan Levy has become a hot commodity in Hollywood thanks to the massive success of “Schitt’s Creek”, and now he’s the latest star to sign on with Netflix.

Deadline reports that Levy has just signed “a first look feature deal” in addition to an overall deal for scripted content, “under which he’ll write and produce.”

The first project under this new deal with be a romantic-comedy feature, in which he’ll do quadruple duty as writer, director, producer and star.

According to Deadline, the new deal will kick off in July 2022, which is when his current three-year overall deal with ABC Signature will expire.

“Netflix offered ‘Schitt’s Creek’ a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us,” said Levy in a statement.

“Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both TV and feature film,” he added. “A full circle moment.”

“Dan Levy is an incredible all-around creative talent, who thoughtfully approaches every story with a meaningful perspective,” said Scott Stuber, Netflix head of global film, and Bela Bajaria, head of global series, in a joint statement. “His work on ‘Schitt’s Creek’ charmed audiences around the world and we’re thrilled to partner and create new films and shows with Dan.”

Prior to beginning his new deal next year, Levy already has three live-action projects in the works for ABC Signature, in addition to the animated comedy “Standing By” for Hulu.