Indya Moore was among the many stars shining at of this year’s Met Gala, but has come to reconsider their decision to attend.

In a lengthy Instagram post they shared on Wednesday, the “Pose” star shared their conflicted thoughts.

“This will probably be my last Met Gala,” they wrote. “I am going to think long and hard about why I came and if it is truly in alignment with what I want to accomplish in this life, the stories I want to tell and the messages I want to share. I’ve faced my own inconvenient truths that led me to reevaluate what I do, why I do it and how. I have been unhappy with what my experience has been behind the flashing lights cameras and the people between them and I so far. The message is often: if I do not like it, I can move on. I’ve noticed that Growth and change is bad for ‘the brand’ here, and when we get sick because of these lies we take meds to quell the symptoms, or we move on bc changing the environment & editing the tradition is too taboo.”

John Shearer/WireImage

According to Moore, they “had to really think about if it is truly in alignment with what I care about because I think it is possible to be an artist and a creative and simultaneously not invest in make-believe during a time make believe is weaponized against the truth, during a time where honesty and transparency is more important than ever. Being at the Met this year was cognitive dissonance. I entered and left feeling confused. But before that I felt clear. Grounded. People were protesting and arrested in the name of what so many of us who attended, care deeply about. They were arrested most likely because they were perceived as a threat to those of us who were there.”

Referencing the protests, Moore pointed out how the Met Gala is illustrative of America’s wealth divide.

“We organize millions for a museum, on stolen land that Black and Brown people suffer on unless white supremacy thinks they are exceptional- but not for the people? can’t we be substantially generous in ways that alleviate suffering and poverty?” they wrote. “I am surprised that I was invited and I am grateful for the gesture and I want us to be more sincerely thoughtful around how we take from people we do not care about, not so we can accept that truth, but so that we can grow the heart to change it.”