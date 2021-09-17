Rapper/media mogul 50 Cent dropped by Thursday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show.

Near the end of their chat, the host joked about some recent comments from Nicki Minaj, who claimed a friend of her cousin in Trinidad experienced “swollen testicles” after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

“I heard that you got — and I know this is supposed to be a surprise—but I heard you got Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles to be on this show. Is that true?” Kimmel quipped.

“Listen, you didn’t look at the details of that situation,” joked the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

“The details said he was about to get married. I think the testicles, it could be from the bachelor party,” he theorized.

“Nobody said that. Why nobody thought about the bachelor party? Now, if you had a really good bachelor party and then stuff starts swelling, it was Pfizer!”

The exchange can be seen in the video above, just after the 10-minute mark.