Zoë Kravitz turned heads at the Met Gala outfit, adorned in a sheer Saint Laurent crystal slip dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello, wearing just a matching thong beneath.

As People reports, while her outfit was widely praised, a critical comment on social media rankled the “Big Little Lies” star enough to elicit a response.

“I don’t understand why they go practically naked,” wrote the commenter, singling out Kravitz.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

RELATED: Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Leave The 2021 Met Gala Together After Posing For Photographers Separately

“She’s gorgeous,” the comment added. “Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this?”

Kravitz clapped back in epic fashion as captioned by Comments By Celebs.

“Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing,” she responded.