Jennifer Aniston is setting the record straight.

While on Fox 5 New York with Rosanna Scotto, Aniston shut down reports she is writing a memoir after being asked how’s it coming.

“I am oh, OK, maybe I’m not, I mean, I journal, but no one’s going to read it,” the “Morning Show” star responded. Although we would like to politely disagree that many people would read that.

And a biopic is also off the table.

But one thing the star hasn’t ruled out is posting her own daytime show.

“I had so much fun when I hosted ‘Ellen’ last year,” Aniston admitted. “I would say never say never. It’s not not in my future. But I, I do love that environment. It’s fun.”