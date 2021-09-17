The series finale of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” concluded on Thursday, and later that night the cast of the beloved cop comedy assembled one last time to visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers”.

During the episode, Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller were joined by co-creator Dan Goor (Chelsea Peretti and Terry Crews weren’t able to be there, although Crews was represented with a cardboard cutout, complete with jiggling pecs).

In addition to reminiscing about their years on the show, there were also special appearances from Craig Robinson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Fred Armisen. And, as a special bonus, there was even a surprise from Boyle’s (Truglio) favourite actress, Dianne Wiest.

“I think we all really feel exceptionally proud of the work that we did this last season, with all the strange challenges… the writing challenges, the acting challenges, the crew challenges, but it felt joyful,” said Beatriz of ending the show’s eight-season run.

“It felt really joyful the way that we finished it,” she added.