Hannah Waddingham put her wishes out into the universe and the universe listened.

Waddingham, who plays Rebecca on “Ted Lasso”, stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she spoke of manifesting the part.

“I just thought there was no chance at all that I was going to get this and previous to that… my little girl had been very ill when she was younger and I went out into my garden and I thought, I’m going to ask the universe for something, which is probably unreasonable,” Waddingham recalled.

“But, I’m going to say, ‘Thank you for making my little girl better.’ And it was a terrible time. I don’t know if any of you have been through that with your children. And I just said, ‘Can I thank you for what you’ve given me already, but can I just ask you for something that is close to home so I can do my main role, which is to be mama, but also can I ask that it’s something really shows what I can do. And I hope that’s not asking too much.”

Well, it worked, because “two months later” Waddingham got a meeting for “Ted Lasso”.

“Ask the universe,” she added.

And even better, filming is only 30 minutes from her house, to which she joked, “This is going to be a very hard role to top.”