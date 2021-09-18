Kim Kardashian is seen at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on September 13, 2021

Reports that Kim Kardashian was planning to build an an “underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean ‘wellness center’ and a detached guardhouse” in her under-construction new home are apparently not true.

The reports originated in a lawsuit filed against Kardashian by a neighbour who filed a restraining order over the construction.

In court documents obtained by People, resident Sarah Key lists Hidden Hills Community Association as the respondent, not Kardashian.

RELATED: Blac Chyna Dishes On All Things Kardashian, Insists She Would Never Take Business Advice From Kris Jenner

Key wants the association to stop the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” alum from her plans to “flatten two hills” and add “two high-pressure gas transmission lines.”

Keys reasoning is the “natural and rustic county setting” of the community should be maintained and building upon the gas lines will put “Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage.”

There are also claims that Kardashian’s plans “can and will cause irreparable harm at a minimum to the destruction of two hills of Hidden Hills” and “moving forward these two development projects may cause loss of a life.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reacts To Met Gala Memes

However, TMZ subsequently quoted sources who claim “that Kim absolutely has ZERO plans to build a vault on her property.” While she is building something — the outlet doesn’t know what it is — “we’re told it’s not a vault.”

Kardashian previously gave a tour of the home she and her estranged husband Kanye West bought in 2014, working with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt to create the minimalist interior.

On Vogue’s “73 Questions”, Kardashian described it as “like a minimal monastery” as she walked through the house.