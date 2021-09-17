Kim Kardashian is seen at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on September 13, 2021

Kim Kardashian has hit a snag in her renovation project.

The mogul had plans to build “underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean ‘wellness center’ and a detached guardhouse” but her neighbour has asked a judge to put a stop to it.

In court documents obtained by People, resident Sarah Key lists Hidden Hills Community Association as the respondent. Not Kardashian.

Key wants the association to stop the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” alum from her plans to “flatten two hills” and add “two high-pressure gas transmission lines.”

Keys reasoning is the “natural and rustic county setting” of the community should be maintained and building upon the gas lines will put “Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage.”

There are also claims that Kardashian’s plans “can and will cause irreparable harm at a minimum to the destruction of two hills of Hidden Hills” and “moving forward these two development projects may cause loss of a life.”

Kardashian previously gave a tour of the home she and her estranged husband Kanye West bought in 2014, working with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt to create the minimalist interior.

On Vogue’s “73 Questions”, Kardashian described it as “like a minimal monastery” as she walked through the house.