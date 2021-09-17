Daniel Craig got a little misty eyed while filming his final scene as James Bond.

Having played 007 since 2006 in “Casino Royale”, he will take his final bow as the secret agent in “No Time To Die”.

A new Apple TV documentary, “Being James Bond” includes footage from Craig’s last moment on set.

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films…but I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” Craig said in a speech to the crew as he got choked up.

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

Catch the full trailer for “No Time To Die” up top before the film hits theatres on Oct. 8.

“Being James Bond” is available to stream now.