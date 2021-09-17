“The Eyes Of Tammy Faye” has received rave reviews but Tammy Faye’s daughter still isn’t sure.

Tammy Sue Bakker-Chapman spoke to “Today” about her televangelist family and said she “was not happy” when she learned about the Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield starring biopic.

“It’s been very challenging over my life because people have done films, books, articles, television shows, plays, musicals and all kinds of things about my family,” she said. “I’m a big girl and that’s par for the course, but that’s not really normal. It’s strange to live that life.”

Bakker-Chapman added, “So when I first saw that they were going to do this film, frankly, I was not happy about it, only because I was like… here we go again.”

However, after Chastain reached out to her, Bakker-Chapman did agree to record “Don’t Give Up (On The Brink Of A Miracle” which plays during the credits.

“I got a text one day from Jessica Chastain, and she asked me if I would like to do a song for the film,” Bakker-Chapman said, adding she “went out on a limb” as she hadn’t seen the film at the time.

As for what she thinks of the film now that she has seen it? She wants to reserve judgement until she has seen it again.

Chastain recently told spoke of playing Faye hot off the TIFF screening of the film.

“There are things that I connect to with Tammy. And, you know, she just it was so important for her that everyone felt important around her and loved and deserving of love and worthy of God’s grace,” Chastain explained. “And so that’s something I believe that as well. And hopefully, she inspires me to remember that when I meet people.”