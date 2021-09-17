Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan of "The Real Housewives of New York City"

The “Real Housewives” reunions arguably bring out some of the most catching commentaries, but the reunion for “The Real Housewives Of New York City” has been cancelled.

The finale, which aired Aug. 31, was set to have a reunion special on Sept. 23 featuring Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams and Luann de Lesseps.

However, “scheduling challenges” have resulted in the show being completely cancelled.

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” Bravo said via Variety.

“It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

All of the stars had expressed interest in filming reunions, with Eboni K. Williams recently telling HollywoodLife it would be “a missed opportunity” not to have one.

“I have feelings and thoughts. I am certain that my cast-mates have feelings and thoughts and I think it’s going to be a fantastic reunion,” Williams added.

According to Variety, the reunions “generally tape in the weeks before the show’s finale, and then are spread out over two or three episodes.” But a source told the outlet that since the show “went over so poorly” Bravo wants to focus on the more popular franchises.